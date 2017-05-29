Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from May 22, 2017 until May 26, 2017

of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.22 FR0000130577 14,181 65.89085325 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.23 FR0000130577 11,940 65.96867672 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.23 FR0000130577 14,863 65.96322748 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.23 FR0000130577 7,461 65.9684868 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.24 FR0000130577 6,521 65.93343199 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.24 FR0000130577 17,002 65.91385014 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.24 FR0000130577 3,136 65.94359056 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.25 FR0000130577 10,739 66.38307477 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.25 FR0000130577 25,311 66.37896211 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.25 FR0000130577 7,053 66.37776691 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.26 FR0000130577 18,371 66.63298895 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.26 FR0000130577 28,353 66.63891793 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.26 FR0000130577 9,363 66.63076792 TRQX TOTAL 174,294 66.2710

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

Publicis Groupe SA

Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board,

with share capital of 90,378,154 euros

Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris France

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting)and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

