Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently completed a patient journey analysis for a leading US pharmaceutical corporation. The goal was to obtain a 360° understanding of the patient journey for people diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

Understanding the patient journey involves looking at the entire patient experience, from first awareness of symptoms through diagnosis and treatment. It examines not only treatment methods and results, but also the reason for choosing those treatments and the physical and emotional experience of the patient. Analytics can provide valuable insights in this area, as they can consolidate data from large numbers of patients to find trends and connections that would otherwise be easily missed.

Quantzig's latest research project involved evaluating drug performance based on real world experiences, rather than relying solely on data from clinical trials. This provided a more in-depth understanding of treatments and of the patient experience. Quantzig also analyzed the impact of drug adherence on disease progression and flare-ups based on data collected from multiple sources, examining patient medical history beginning from well before diagnosis of the disease. Through this project, the client was better able to determine risk factors, optimal treatments, and other elements affecting the patient journey.

Regulatory pressures and constantly changing market dynamics have made it essential for the healthcare industry to innovate frequently and strive towards better clinical outcomes. Quantzig's healthcare analytics solutions help clients address key challenges, reduce costs, increase margins, and gain a competitive market advantage.

