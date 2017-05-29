Toxicology Cluster Chemotherapy Related Toxicity Drug Development Pipeline Review 2017 - Dominant Molecular Targets Vary Across Each of the Four Pipelines - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This report provides an overview of the toxicology pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting, Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia, Chemotherapy Induced Anemia, Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy and features dormant and discontinued projects.
Chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting or CINV is nausea and vomiting that results specifically from treatment with chemotherapy drugs. There are a total of 28 products in development for this indication, by 20 companies. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Helsinn, Luxena Pharmaceuticals, Aphios, Nemus Bioscience and Tesaro.
The dominant molecular targets vary across each of the four pipelines. In CINV and CIPN, there is a relatively diverse range of targets which are being studied. The 5-hydroxytryptamine receptor 3 and substance P receptors are most commonly being studied in CINV, as are the cannabinoid receptors 1 and 2. There is some overlap between this and the CIPN pipeline, with cannabinoid receptors being present amongst the relatively diverse range of targets in development, although with the glutamate ionotropic receptor NMDA-type being the most-frequently selected target.
In chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, on the other hand, the granulocyte colony stimulating factor receptor is overwhelmingly the target of choice, accounting for virtually the entire pipeline. Similarly, the erythropoietin receptor makes up the majority of the chemotherapy-induced anemia pipeline. This reflects the relatively focused nature of R&D within these two indications.
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio Inc
- Acacia Pharma Ltd
- Achelios Therapeutics Inc
- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd
- Aphios Corp
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc
- Apotex Inc
- Aptinyx Inc
- Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- Biocon Ltd
- Biogenomics Ltd
- Bolder Biotechnology Inc
- Camurus AB
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd
- Celgene Corp
- Cellerant Therapeutics Inc
- Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp
- Cinfa Biotech SL
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- (50+ Others)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Guidance
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Toxicology Cluster Chemotherapy Related Toxicity Report Coverage
5. Therapeutics Development
6. Therapeutics Assessment
7. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
8. Dormant Projects
9. Discontinued Products
10. Product Development Milestones
