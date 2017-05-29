Polyethylene Wax (PE Wax) Market Growing at a 4.75% During 2017 - 2022 Forecasts a Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report Global Polyethylene Wax (PE Wax) Market: Analysis by Type, By End User Industry, By Region, And by Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) says introduction of polyethylene waxes in the market uncovered a series of new applications and initiated the necessity of detailed recognition of their properties. Polyethylene wax is manufactured by polymerization of ethylene, a derivative of crude oil. The process of polymerization of ethylene is significant as level of polymerization affects the physical properties of polyethylene wax.

Browse 2 Tables and 119 Figures, 10 Major Company Profiles, spread across 162 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1011052-global-polyethylene-wax-pe-wax-market-analysis-by-type-by-end-user-industry-by-region-by-country-opportunities-and-forecast-2017-2022-by-type-high-density-pe-wax-oxidized-others-by-end-user-industry-di-arabia.html.

Company Analysis - BASF SE, Clariant AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Innospec Inc.,The Lubrizol Corporation, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., WIWAX, Trecora Chemical, Euroceras, Cosmic Petrochem

According to research report, "Global Polyethylene Wax (PE Wax) Market: Analysis By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) - By Type (High Density, PE Wax, Oxidized, Others), By End User Industry (Plastics & Elastomers, Paint & Coating, Textile, Printing Ink), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)", global PE wax market is projected to display a good growth of over 4.75% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increasing demand from high-growth industries like plastics, coating and textiles, coupled with the rising disposable income and industrialisation in the emerging economies.

Over the next five years, demand growth for oxidized polyethylene wax is expected to exhibit the maximum advancement, owing to high applicability in varied end-user sectors. Oxidized PE wax are increasingly being used in PVC processing, water-based wax emulsions and nonionic emulsions in several high-end manufacturing sectors including textile industry, paper coating, packaging and adhesives. Among the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share of around 40%, in the total market in 2016, and is predicted to advance at the highest rate, owing to the soaring growth in automotive and construction sectors, economic development and rising consumer demand.

Order a Copy of Research Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1011052.

The report titled, "Global Polyethylene Wax (PE Wax) Market: Analysis By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) - By Type (High Density, PE Wax, Oxidized, Others), By End User Industry (Plastics & Elastomers, Paint & Coating, Textile, Printing Ink), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)",has covered and analysed the potential of Global Polyethylene Wax Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global PE wax market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Related Reports:

Global High Performance Pigments (HPP) Market: Analysis By Type, By Application, By Region, By Country (2016-2021) - By Type (Inorganic and Organic); By Application (Coatings, Plastics & Textiles, Inks, Cosmetics, Others); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW); By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)

Global Chemical Sensors Market (Optical, Electrochemical, Biochemical): Analysis By Type, By Application, By Region, By Country (2016-2021) - By Type (Electrochemical, Optical Chemical, Biochemical and Other); By Application (Medical, Automotive, Environmental Monitoring and Other); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil and Saudi Arabia)

Global Textile Printing Inks Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022

Explore Other Reports on Chemicals Market http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/chemicals/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml