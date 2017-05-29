Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Outlook 2022 - Anticipated to Witness Moderate Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market By Drug, By Type of Hemophilia, By Treatment, By Therapy Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

The global hemophilia therapeutics market is anticipated to witness a moderate growth during 2016-2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global hemophilia therapeutics market. The report provides insight about the major drivers, such as increasing awareness about hemophilia and its treatment options, grants and tax credits, for the global hemophilia therapeutics market.

Furthermore, few challenges, such as manufacturing difficulties and low switching rate between hemophilia medicines, which are hindering the growth of the global hemophilia therapeutics market have also been mentioned in the report. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global hemophilia therapeutics market.

The global hemophilia therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of type of hemophilia, i.e. Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Others. Hemophilia A occupies the largest share in the global hemophilia therapeutics market, owing to the highest prevalence of this type of hemophilia. Moreover, strong pipeline of drugs for Hemophilia A is also helping its market to grow all across the globe.

Companies Mentioned

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bayer AG

CSL Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Grifols International SA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Octapharma AG

Pfizer Inc.

Shire plc

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Hemophilia: An Overview



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Outlook 2022



6. Major Products in Hemophilia Therapeutics Market



7. Market Segmentation by Type of Hemophilia



8. Market Segmentation by Type of Treatment



10. Market Segmentation by Geography



11. Gene Therapy - Future of Hemophilia Treatment



12. Trends & Developments



13. Mergers & Acquisitions



14. Pipeline Analysis



15. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9x8n9/global_hemophilia

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716