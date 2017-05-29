VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- Lithium Americas Corp. ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") (TSX: LAC)(OTCQX: LACDF) announces that senior management will be attending the following investor conferences:

-- 9th Lithium Supply & Markets Conference held in Montreal, Quebec from Tuesday, May 30, 2017 until Thursday, June 1, 2017. -- Canaccord Genuity 2017 Battery Materials Conference held in New York, New York on Friday, June 2, 2017 and in London, England on Monday, June 5, 2017. -- Benchmark World Tour 2017 event held in London, England on June 5, 2017 and Zurich, Switzerland on Friday, June 9, 2017. -- BTG Pactual V Andean CEO Conference held in Santiago, Chile from Wednesday, June 7, 2017 until Thursday, June 8, 2017. -- Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre Conference held in Santiago, Chile from Tuesday, July 11, 2017 until Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

The presentations will be available at www.lithiumamericas.com/investors/events.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas, together with SQM, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Lithium Nevada project (formerly Kings Valley project), and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings, and specialty chemicals.

