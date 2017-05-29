Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market 2017 - Rising Acceptance of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs in the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market By Drug, By Therapeutic Approach Clinical Trial Assessment & Pipeline Analysis Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a fatal genetic disorders diagnosed in children around the world. DMD is often referred to as orphan or rare diseases, as it affects only a small portion of the population, approximately 1 in every 3,500 live male births. However, various treatment approaches are available now-a-days that can inhibit progression of the disease. Amongst, the most attractive are molecular based therapies, such as mutation suppression or exon skipping. Moreover, there are many more drugs in various phases of clinical trials, which will help in the growth of this market.

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics industry can possibly turn into a multi-million dollar industry by the end of 2022, as new products, particularly those in the advanced stage of clinical studies or with pending approvals, may enter the market to boost the growth.

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics market has very few marketed products, such as Emflaza, Translarna, and EXONDYS 51. The market is majorly in the research phase, from which most of its revenue is generated. Therefore, a major focus has been on the ongoing clinical trials for the development of innovative products.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Rising Acceptance of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs in the Market

Increasing Funding Support & Grants

Companies Mentioned



Bristol- Myers Squibb

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

FibroGen, Inc.

ITALFARMACO S.p.A.

Marathon Pharmaceuticals, LLC

NS Pharma, Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer

ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Summit Therapeutics plc

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD): An Overview



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market Outlook 2022



6. Approved Drugs



7. Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Approach



8. Market Segmentation by Geography



9. Clinical Trial Assessment & Pipeline Analysis



10. Industry Trends and Developments



11. Strategic Alliances



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Key Player Analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l73vnk/global_duchenne

