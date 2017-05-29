According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global contract compliance services marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% over the next five years due to the complexities of managing various regulations.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005153/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global contract compliance services market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Contract Compliance Services Market: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The outsourcing of contracts compliance to the third-party service provider will reduce the OPEX. Effective monitoring of vendors in the supply chain is a significant driver for the market," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Other factors that are positively impacting the growth of the global contract compliance services market can be mainly attributed to the dynamic global regulations and industry standards, which is a part of the contract compliance process," added Angad.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost Saving Opportunities in the Contract Compliance Services Market

Adoption of cost optimization levers allows buyers of contract compliance services to not only realize direct cost savings but also enhance category management and value benefits, including reduced procurement complexities.

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the contract compliance services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Contract compliance software correlates contract data from all contracts through IT systems and identifies the risk and prioritizes them. The software communicates these risks to the user through on-screen dashboards and email notifications.

Compliance analysts find Big Data and analytics very useful in sorting out large volumes of contract data and analyzing the risk patterns associated with different contracts. This helps them deliver better compliance services.

View our subscription bundles to discover more cost saving opportunities: Request for demo

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Engaging with suppliers that provide proper compliance risk framework is essential as this will help buyers to change their vendors or distributors quickly if they don't meet the requirements. Usually, service providers give compliance risk assessment reports within a couple of weeks, which helps buyers to take decisions in a short span of time, thus enabling them to avoid non-compliance penalties.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Buyers of contract compliance service expect their suppliers to assist them in efficiently managing their compliance risks and help them track the same. Suppliers with the bundling of contract compliance service along with risk management services guarantee up to 8% savings in the bundled spend area.

Browse other reports:

Global Software Maintenance Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Health and Wellness Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005153/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com