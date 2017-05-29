Global Prepreg Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2021 - Segmentation By Type of Reinforcement, Application & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global prepreg market to grow at a CAGR of 10.34% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Prepreg Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is efforts toward making composites eco-friendly. The high-cost factor associated with composites is least of worries when the environmental footprint is a primary concern. The pressure to comply with carbon dioxide emissions and fuel economy targets are pushing researchers across the globe to look at composites like prepregs in every aspect of the product, right from raw material through the finished product. The European Union and the end-of-life vehicle (ELV) directive mandate that 85% by weight of the material used in cars and light trucks built for 2015 model year and beyond to be recyclable or reusable.

According to the report, one driver in market is demand for lightweight materials in automotive sector. Composites have long been used in cars and trucks, primarily in interiors and under the hood. High-performance automobiles have used carbon fibers for many years, and now new high-speed manufacturing technologies are allowing carbon fibers to be incorporated in production vehicles. The propelling force of lightweight materials in the automotive sector is further driven by the need for better and fuel efficient automotive. Automakers are striving toward the manufacture of light and improved vehicle exterior and interior parts that have the ability to drastically improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. The area of material science, especially composites, has been complimentary to the evolution of prepreg in the composites sector.

Key vendors



Celanese

Cytec Solvay Group

Mitsubishi Rayon (MRC)

Teijin

Toray



Other prominent vendors



Axiom Materials

Gurit

HC Composite

Hexcel

Kemrock Industries And Exports

KINECO

Kubota Research Associates

TenCate

Park Electrochemical

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics

SGL Group

UNICARBON

Zyvex Labs



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type of reinforcement



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Market drivers



PART 10: Impact of drivers



PART 11: Market Challenges



PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



