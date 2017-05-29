SSD Insights Q1/17 Report: Computing SSD Revenue Forecast, Computing SSD Quarterly Trend, TLC SSD Trend, Computing Petabyte Forecast, SSD Market by Technology & Storage Trend - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "SSD Insights Q1/17: Momentum" report to their offering.

Despite NAND shortages and price hikes, the SSD market continued its strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2016.

This report provides a forecast of the client and enterprise SSD market out to 2021.

Information on the following areas is included in this report:

- Computing SSD Revenue Forecast

- Computing SSD Quarterly Trend

- TLC SSD Trend

- Computing Petabyte Forecast

- SSD Market by Technology

- Storage Trend

- and more...



Key Topics Covered:



- Client SSDs



Q4/16 Client SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Client SSD Trend

- Channel SSD Trend

- Client SSD Pricing

- Client SSD Market by Technology

- Client SSD Protocol & Form Factor Trend



Enterprise SSDs



Q4/16 Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Captive Datacenter SSD

- Enterprise SSD Trend

- Enterprise SSD by Form Factor

- Enterprise SSD by Technology

- Enterprise $/GB Trend

- Enterprise SSD by Technology

- Enterprise SATA SSD Trend

- PCIe SSD Trend

- SAS SSD Trend



Summary



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pl3443/ssd_insights





