Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.05.2017
SSD Insights Q1/17 Report: Computing SSD Revenue Forecast, Computing SSD Quarterly Trend, TLC SSD Trend, Computing Petabyte Forecast, SSD Market by Technology & Storage Trend - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "SSD Insights Q1/17: Momentum" report to their offering.

Logo

Despite NAND shortages and price hikes, the SSD market continued its strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2016.

This report provides a forecast of the client and enterprise SSD market out to 2021.

Information on the following areas is included in this report:

- Computing SSD Revenue Forecast

- Computing SSD Quarterly Trend

- TLC SSD Trend

- Computing Petabyte Forecast

- SSD Market by Technology

- Storage Trend
- and more...

Key Topics Covered:

Computing SSD Revenue Forecast
- Computing SSD Quarterly Trend
- TLC SSD Trend
- Computing Petabyte Forecast
- SSD Market by Technology
- Storage Trend
- Client SSDs

Q4/16 Client SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Client SSD Trend
- Channel SSD Trend
- Client SSD Pricing
- Client SSD Market by Technology
- Client SSD Protocol & Form Factor Trend

Enterprise SSDs

Q4/16 Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Captive Datacenter SSD
- Enterprise SSD Trend
- Enterprise SSD by Form Factor
- Enterprise SSD by Technology
- Enterprise $/GB Trend
- Enterprise SSD by Technology
- Enterprise SATA SSD Trend
- PCIe SSD Trend
- SAS SSD Trend

Summary

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pl3443/ssd_insights


Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


