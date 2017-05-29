SSD Insights Q1/17 Report: Computing SSD Revenue Forecast, Computing SSD Quarterly Trend, TLC SSD Trend, Computing Petabyte Forecast, SSD Market by Technology & Storage Trend - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "SSD Insights Q1/17: Momentum" report to their offering.
Despite NAND shortages and price hikes, the SSD market continued its strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2016.
This report provides a forecast of the client and enterprise SSD market out to 2021.
Information on the following areas is included in this report:
Key Topics Covered:
Computing SSD Revenue Forecast
- Computing SSD Quarterly Trend
- TLC SSD Trend
- Computing Petabyte Forecast
- SSD Market by Technology
- Storage Trend
- Client SSDs
Q4/16 Client SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Client SSD Trend
- Channel SSD Trend
- Client SSD Pricing
- Client SSD Market by Technology
- Client SSD Protocol & Form Factor Trend
Enterprise SSDs
Q4/16 Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Captive Datacenter SSD
- Enterprise SSD Trend
- Enterprise SSD by Form Factor
- Enterprise SSD by Technology
- Enterprise $/GB Trend
- Enterprise SSD by Technology
- Enterprise SATA SSD Trend
- PCIe SSD Trend
- SAS SSD Trend
Summary
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pl3443/ssd_insights
