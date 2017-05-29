Global Conductive Inks Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2021 - Increasing Demand for Advanced & Compact Electronic Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global conductive inks market to grow at a CAGR of 3.04% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Conductive Inks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is use of new metals as conductive inks. The conductive inks market is witnessing a growing interest in migrating from silver to copper. This is because of the low cost of copper compared with silver. Though copper has several drawbacks related to its high oxidizing properties and its use as a conductive ink, there is a growing optimism about this migration. The use of copper as a conductive ink has been minimal, and it is mostly a niche unexplored segment. Only a few companies, such as Novacentrix, offer copper-based conductive inks. However, the growing interest in the market has resulted in the large-scale R&D of copper-based inks. This has led to the development of innovative procedures to produce copper-based conductive inks

According to the report, one driver in market is need to control rising costs with growing design complexity. The increasing need to control costs has compelled semiconductor device manufacturers to look at cost-effective technologies. Traditional methods such as vapor deposition, electroplating, sputtering, and photolithography deposit metals on manufactured electronic devices. These methods are complex, require significant investments to acquire resources (equipment and labor), and have a high setup cost. Moreover, the rising complexity of chip designs for upcoming technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), is leading to a rapid increase in design costs. These costs are restricting the adoption of aggressive pricing strategies by semiconductor device manufacturers.

