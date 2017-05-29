Recruitment is a challenge for organizations across industries. An effective hiring plan is therefore essential, as having a plan that is aligned with corporate goals and visions leads to better performance and employee retention. Analyzing the factors that lead workers to change jobs and turn to competitors, as well as examining employee perception of the organization, can help create a robust and successful hiring strategy.

Infiniti Research was recently approached by a multinational biotechnology product development company to perform an assessment of the current hiring market. The company wanted to identify and assess the best practices followed by employers in the target region, the Bay Area. Infiniti's assessment team performed a reputation analysis of the client as an employer in the Bay area specific to areas such as salary, perks, facilities, HR policies, and job role. To meet the specific needs of the client, Infiniti's research analysts held discussions with potential employees, recruitment experts, and HR executives across the business landscape and value chain.

Market Developments

Connecting relevant job listings with job hunters who have the requisite skills can be a challenge on both ends of the process. Firms and recruiters struggle to be seen, and applicants need to filter through a multitude of listings that may or may not be related to their search. Technology giant Google is now stepping into the arena to help facilitate that process.

Rather than compete with existing job search sites, Google is focusing on making it easier for job seekers to find existing listings. Its new job search engine, Google for Jobs, is partnering with LinkedIn, Facebook, Monster, Glassdoor, and other services and will allow users to filter by qualities such as location, duration, and date posted. Its machine learning will also help return results that don't necessarily match the query's wording but are nevertheless related, such as similar jobs with different titles. Google reports that its pilot project has already increased job applicants by 18% for participating companies.

Market Opportunities

In fields and locations where the job market is competitive, applicants have their choice of employers and companies must work to attract quality talent. Market intelligence can provide important data such as employee perception of your own company and your competitors, as well as the hiring practices and offerings of other companies within your field. Armed with this information, you will be well prepared to develop effective recruitment strategies to attract the right talent.

Infiniti's latest market assessment of the hiring scenario in the Bay Area provided the client with insights into emerging trends and drivers specific to the recruitment industry, as well as a reputation analysis of the client as an employer in terms of factors such as salary, perks, facilities, HR policies, and job role. This allowed the client to assess the hiring scenario in the region and develop a robust and comprehensive hiring plan.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

