Gas Chromatography Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2022 - Rising Adoption of GC-MS & Increase in Crude & Shale Oil Production - Research and Markets

The global gas chromatography market is expected to reach USD 3.67 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.64 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increase in crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of waste water treatment, rising adoption of GC-MS, initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, growing food safety concerns, and increased importance of chromatography in drug testing.

In this report, the gas chromatography market is segmented on the basis of instruments, accessories and consumables, end users, and regions. The instruments market is segmented into systems, detectors, auto-samplers, and fraction collectors. The systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as increased capability to analyze complex compounds and technological advancements.



On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Of these, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Factors such as increase in the U.S. shale gas production, growing funding for environmental testing and clean-up in Canada, increasing funding for R&D activities in healthcare & environmental industries, and growing food testing industries are driving the growth of the North American gas chromatography market.



