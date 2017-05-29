NAND Insights Report Q1/17 - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Strong demand from mobile contributed to the NAND shortage in 2H/16. It looks like history will repeat itself in 2017.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory out to 2021.

Information on the following areas in included in this report:

- NAND Flash Forecast

- NAND Flash Revenue Trend

- NAND Supplier Profitability

- and more...

This reports comes as a 27 page powerpoint presentation and an excel spreadsheet.

Key Topics Covered:



NAND Flash Forecast



NAND Flash Revenue Trend

- NAND Supplier Profitability

- Capex

- Wafer Capacity

- Vendor Status

- Technology Mix

- Product Mix

- 3bpc by Applications

- 3D NAND by Applications



Demand



Flash Cards

- USB Drives

- Smartphones

- Tablets

- eMMC/UFS

- SSDs

- Applications Forecast



Supply-Demand



Pricing

- Summary



Excel File TOC



- Revisions

- Changes

- Overview

- NAND Supplier Operating Margin

- Revenues

- $ per GB

- Capex

- Supply-Demand

- Applications



- e-Reader

- eMMC

- Flash Cards

- Mobile Phone

- Smartwatch

- Smart TV

- SSD

- Tablet

- USB Flash Drives



- Wafer Capacity



- Bits by Vendor

- Samsung

- Toshiba

- SanDisk

- SK Hynix

- Micron

- Intel

- Macronix

- Powerchip

- Winbond

- YRST



- ASP



- eMMC Pricing



- Overview Charts



- Demand Charts

- Supply Charts



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cf8jzx/nand_insights

