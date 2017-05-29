sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.05.2017 | 20:21
PR Newswire

NAND Insights Report Q1/17 - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "NAND Insights Q1/17: MobileAgain" report to their offering.

Strong demand from mobile contributed to the NAND shortage in 2H/16. It looks like history will repeat itself in 2017.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory out to 2021.

Information on the following areas in included in this report:

- NAND Flash Forecast

- NAND Flash Revenue Trend

- NAND Supplier Profitability

- and more...

This reports comes as a 27 page powerpoint presentation and an excel spreadsheet.

Key Topics Covered:

NAND Flash Forecast

NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- Capex
- Wafer Capacity
- Vendor Status
- Technology Mix
- Product Mix
- 3bpc by Applications
- 3D NAND by Applications

Demand

Flash Cards
- USB Drives
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- eMMC/UFS
- SSDs
- Applications Forecast

Supply-Demand

Pricing
- Summary

Excel File TOC

- Revisions
- Changes
- Overview
- NAND Supplier Operating Margin
- Revenues
- $ per GB
- Capex
- Supply-Demand
- Applications

- e-Reader
- eMMC
- Flash Cards
- Mobile Phone
- Smartwatch
- Smart TV
- SSD
- Tablet
- USB Flash Drives

- Wafer Capacity

- Bits by Vendor
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- SanDisk
- SK Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Macronix
- Powerchip
- Winbond
- YRST

- ASP

- eMMC Pricing

- Overview Charts

- Demand Charts
- Supply Charts

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cf8jzx/nand_insights

