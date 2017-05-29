NAND Insights Report Q1/17 - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "NAND Insights Q1/17: MobileAgain" report to their offering.
Strong demand from mobile contributed to the NAND shortage in 2H/16. It looks like history will repeat itself in 2017.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory out to 2021.
Information on the following areas in included in this report:
- NAND Flash Forecast
- NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
This reports comes as a 27 page powerpoint presentation and an excel spreadsheet.
Key Topics Covered:
NAND Flash Forecast
NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- Capex
- Wafer Capacity
- Vendor Status
- Technology Mix
- Product Mix
- 3bpc by Applications
- 3D NAND by Applications
Demand
Flash Cards
- USB Drives
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- eMMC/UFS
- SSDs
- Applications Forecast
Supply-Demand
Pricing
- Summary
Excel File TOC
- Revisions
- Changes
- Overview
- NAND Supplier Operating Margin
- Revenues
- $ per GB
- Capex
- Supply-Demand
- Applications
- e-Reader
- eMMC
- Flash Cards
- Mobile Phone
- Smartwatch
- Smart TV
- SSD
- Tablet
- USB Flash Drives
- Wafer Capacity
- Bits by Vendor
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- SanDisk
- SK Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Macronix
- Powerchip
- Winbond
- YRST
- ASP
- eMMC Pricing
- Overview Charts
- Demand Charts
- Supply Charts
