SSD Supplier Status Report Q1/17: SSD Revenue Market Share by Interface and Supplier - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "SSD Supplier Status Q1/17" report to their offering.
The NAND shortage caused major movement in the market shares of the NAND-based SSD suppliers in the first quarter of 2017.
This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.
The report includes information on the following areas:
1. SSD Revenues by Supplier
2. Client SSD Revenues by Supplier
3. Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier
Key Topics Covered:
- Client OEM SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Client Channel SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Client Channel SSD Trend
- Enterprise SATA SSD Revenues by Supplier
- SAS SSD Revenues by Supplier
- PCIe SSD Revenues by Supplier
- PCIe SSD Revenues by Supplier (incl. Captive Datacenter SSDs)
