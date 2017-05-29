SSD Supplier Status Report Q1/17: SSD Revenue Market Share by Interface and Supplier - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "SSD Supplier Status Q1/17" report to their offering.

The NAND shortage caused major movement in the market shares of the NAND-based SSD suppliers in the first quarter of 2017.

This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.

The report includes information on the following areas:

1. SSD Revenues by Supplier

2. Client SSD Revenues by Supplier

3. Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier

Key Topics Covered:

1. SSD Revenues by Supplier

2. Client SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Client OEM SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Client Channel SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Client Channel SSD Trend

3. Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier

- Enterprise SATA SSD Revenues by Supplier

- SAS SSD Revenues by Supplier

- PCIe SSD Revenues by Supplier

- PCIe SSD Revenues by Supplier (incl. Captive Datacenter SSDs)

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l4xgw6/ssd_supplier

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716