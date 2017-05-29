CNS Cluster Addiction Drug Development Pipeline Review 2017: Focus on Drug Addiction, Alcohol Addiction, Nicotine Addiction & Opioid Addiction - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides an overview of the CNS Clusters pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development, and key players involved in therapeutic development for Alcohol Addiction, Drug Addiction, Nicotine Addiction, Opium (Opioid) Addiction and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Alcohol addiction refers to a psychological and physical dependency on alcohol. Symptoms include decreased involvement in extracurricular activities, depression, restlessness, inability to control drinking and violent behavior. There are a total of 38 products in development for this indication, by 29 companies and five academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Abbvie, Astraea Therapeutics, Lochola Research and SK Biopharmaceuticals.

Drug addiction, also called substance dependence or chemical dependency, is a disease that is characterized by a destructive pattern of drug abuse that leads to significant problems involving tolerance to or withdrawal from the substance. There are a total of 67 products in development for this indication, by 38 companies and 16 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Astraea Therapeutics, Addex therapeutics, The University of Kansas, Embera NeuroTherapeutics, InterveXion Therapeutics, Omeros, Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Orexigen Therapeutics.

Nicotine addiction also called tobacco dependence is an addiction to tobacco products caused by the drug nicotine. There are a total of 19 products in development for this indication, by 13 companies and 5 academic institutions. The majority of companies are developing single pipeline program in this space, while Omeros are developing two.

Finally, opioid addiction develops after using opioids regularly for a period of time. Prolonged use of opiates can lead to nerve damage within the brain that causes cells to stop producing endogenous opiates (natural painkillers known as endorphins). There are a total of 33 products in development for this indication, by 23 companies and three academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Indivior, INSYS Therapeutics, Omeros, Pfizer and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

There is a substantial degree of overlap between these indications in terms of the types of molecular target which are being studied. The mu and kappa-opioid receptors are the dominant molecular target across alcohol, drug and opioid addiction, and other neurotransmitter receptors such as the cannabinoid and dopamine receptors are common molecular targets across the three. In contrast, while such neurotransmitter receptors are present in the nicotine addiction pipeline, the opioid receptors are not, and the dominant molecular target is the orexin receptor type 1.

- Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for addiction therapeutics?

- Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in the field of addiction therapeutics?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Guidance

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. CNS Cluster Addiction Report Coverage

5. Therapeutics Development

6. Therapeutics Assessment

7. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

8. Dormant Projects

9. Discontinued Products

10. Product Development Milestones

11. Appendix

