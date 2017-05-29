Organizations are increasingly examining their employee value proposition (EVP) in an effort to attract and retain committed workers. By focusing on and emphasizing the value that thecompany can create for its employees, as well as maintaining a consistent brand and expectations, it becomes easier to find people who fit the corporate culture and who are motivated to do their best.

Infiniti Research recently assisted a family of companies in the corrugated fiberboard business to understand the attributes required to create a successful EVP strategy. The scope of the engagement was to examine the company's philosophy and key cultural attributes from legacy data to obtain an accurate view of the organization and its best practices.

Market Developments

Employers have begun to recognize the effect that brand reputation has on their ability to attract people to work for them. Many job seekers weigh reputation heavily when deciding whether to apply to and accept job offers from a company. Glassdoor, a job search site that allows current and past employees to rate their experiences with a company, has found that two-thirds of job seekers would not take a job with an organization that has a bad reputation, even if they were currently unemployed. Over 80% would consider leaving a current job if offered a position at a firm that had an excellent reputation.

Market Opportunities

With branding playing such an important role in the hiring process, it is important for companies to be aware of the image they project, and to ensure that they provide benefits and opportunities that will attract the right type of worker. Market intelligence can help organizations analyze and improve their image, as well as determine what factors are most important to prospective employees.

Infiniti's recent market assessment examined qualitative legacy data and focus group discussions to aid in the development of an EVP strategy that would highlight the key strengths in each EVP category, as well as areas to improve. Through this research, Infiniti was able to offer the client insights on developing the right EVP strategy and employer brand, as well as on its philosophy and cultural attributes.

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

