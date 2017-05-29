Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2021 - Rising Global Endometrial Cancer Epidemics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market, Outlook to 2023" report to their offering.

The Endometrial Cancer therapeutics market is poised to reach approximately US$ 27 Billion by 2023. In this report, there is in-depthmarket analysis as well as market segmentation of global endometrial cancer therapeutics. The market potential of endometrial cancer therapeutic drugsisestimated considering that these are being tested in clinical trials for endometrial cancer, besides the ones which have already been approved. The depictedendometrial cancer therapeutic drugsare expected to show their complete market potential soon in the coming years.

Furthermore, in this report we have structured the information on epidemiology of endometrial cancer in the world. The report also covers pipeline analysis of endometrial cancer therapeutic drugs at various stages of clinical development that are under research or in collaboration, and those individually being developed by companies. Moreover, our report places an emphasis on the major drivers and challenges, latest trends and developments,as well as strategic collaborations that can impact industry's growth.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Global Endometrial Cancer Epidemics



Obesity Fuelling Endometrial Cancer Incidences



Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Companies Mentioned



ArQule, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Endometrial Cancer - Epidemiology & Risk Factors



4. Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics - An Introduction



5. Market Dynamics



6. Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook to 2023



7. Market Segmentation



8. Endometrial Cancer Therapeutic Drugs Pipeline Analysis



9. Trends and Developments



10. Strategic Mergers & Collaborations in the Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Industry



11. Competitive Assessment



