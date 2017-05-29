Environmental Monitoring Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2021 - Increasing Government Funding for Pollution Control & Monitoring - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Environmental Monitoring Market by Product, Sampling Method and Application - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global environmental monitoring market is expected to reach USD 19.56 Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing government initiatives to control environmental pollution levels, increasing government funding for pollution control and monitoring, ongoing installations of environment monitoring stations, and growing initiatives for the development of environment-friendly industries are driving the growth of the global market. However, factors such as high product costs associated with environment monitoring solutions, slow implementation of pollution control reforms, and high export barriers on environmental technologies across emerging countries are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market. In addition to this, uncertain and inconsistent environmental regulations across emerging countries are challenging the growth of this market.



New product launches and product enhancements are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to develop their positions in the global market. Moreover, strategies such as strategic acquisitions, geographic expansions, and collaborations were also adopted by a significant number of market players to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their geographic presence in the market.



Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Product



8 Environmental Sensors Market



9 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Sampling Method



10 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Application



11 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/39f4x3/environmental

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716