Research and Markets - Thrust Vector Control Market to Reach $13.77 Billion by 2022 - Key Players are Honeywell, Moog, Woodward, Jansen Aircraft Systems Control, BAE Systems, Wickman, Parker Hannifin, Dynetics & SABCA

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Thrust Vector Control Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The thrust vector control market is projected to grow from USD 8.39 billion in 2017 to USD 13.77 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.41% from 2017 to 2022. Increased adoption of thrust vector control in next-generation guided missile systems especially in intercontinental ballistic missile and long-range missiles, increasing investments in space exploration programs and satellites launches, and growth in production and acquisition of super maneuverable fighter aircraft are driving the growth of the thrust vector control market.



Based on technology, the flex nozzle market segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased implementation in satellite launchers and missiles, which require guidance or steering to fly along a programmed trajectory.



Based on end user, the space agencies segment is projected to witness the highest growth from period 2017 to 2022. With increase in the number of satellites being launched, the number of launch vehicles is also increasing. Besides satellite launches, significant amount is being spent on space exploration programs, thus driving the market in space agencies segment.



North America was the largest market for thrust vector control in 2016. Increasing R&D and procurement of super maneuverable fighter aircraft, increased space research leading to greater number of launch vehicles being used, and increase in satellite launches are driving the growth of the thrust vector control market in North America.



Companies Mentioned



Almatech SA

BAE Systems PLC

Dynetics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jansen's Aircraft Systems Controls Inc.

Moog Inc.

Orbital ATK

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

S.A.B.C.A. (Sociétés Anonyme Belge De Constructions Aéronautiques)

Sierra Nevada Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Wickman Spacecraft & Propulsion Company

Woodward, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends

7 Thrust Vector Control Market, By Technology



8 Thrust Vector Control Market, By Application



9 Thrust Vector Control Market, By System



10 Thrust Vector Control Market, By End User



11 Thrust Vector Control Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzqfsk/thrust_vector

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716