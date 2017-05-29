VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CYP)(OTCBB:CYDVF)(FRANKFURT:C1Z1) ("Cypress" or the "Company") proposes to extend 910,000 warrants previously issued in a June 2016 private placement at a price of $0.15 and expiring June 29th, 2017. These warrants will now be exercisable until June 29th, 2018 at the same price of $0.15 per warrant.

These changes are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In other news, Cypress' management will be attending the 9th Lithium Supply & Markets Conference in Montreal from May 30th to June 1st. The lithium market has continued to develop after huge growth in 2016. Investment is prominent and demand remains high as lithium continues to be a key mineral in major applications, such as batteries and electric cars. Speakers will share exclusive insight into industry advancements, with new research and developments remaining a key topic. A focus on new lithium supplies will also be high on the agenda as growth in demand and upward price pressure continues.

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded lithium and zinc exploration company that continues to acquire and develop potentially viable mineral projects in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.

Cypress is very active in Clayton Valley, Nevada with its team committed to systematically exploring its properties for both a lithium-brine resource and expanding exploration relating to a lithium resource that exists within the large area of non-hectorite "claystone" discovered at surface that has seen recent high lithium assays recovered from these same "outcropping claystone".

Cypress Clayton Valley, Nevada Lithium Projects location map: www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/CYP-Clayton-topo-satalite-small.jpg.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 35.0 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

DONALD C. HUSTON, President

