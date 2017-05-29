Research and Markets - Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market to Reach $938 Million by 2022 - Key Vendors are Autonomous Surface Vehicle, Textron, ECA Group, IAI & Elbit Systems

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market by Application (Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial, Miscellaneous), Size (Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large), Propulsion System, Modes of Operation, Payload & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is projected to grow from USD 470.1 Million in 2017 to USD 938.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.83% during the forecast period.

Factors, such as increase demand for the ISR, water quality monitoring, maritime security and threats, and need for ocean data and mapping are driving the unmanned surface vehicle market. unmanned surface vehicles have been increasing the interest of various manufacturers and their inclination towards the USV market. Government organizations and private agencies have been investing to manufacture and develop advanced and efficient USVs.

On the basis of application, the given market has been segmented into defense, commercial, scientific research, and others. The defense segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, because USVs offers greater capacity compared to traditional equivalent systems and can be equipped with stabilized weapons system and electro optical tracking system. This would help defense forces monitor at night using infrared vision.

Companies Mentioned



5G International, Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh.

Eca Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Liquid Robotics

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Searobotics, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Textron, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, By Application



8 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, By Size



9 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, By Propulsion System



10 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, By Modes of Operation



11 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, By Payload



12 Regional Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



