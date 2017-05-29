sprite-preloader
29.05.2017 | 21:41
PR Newswire

SSD Insights Report Q2/17-2021: Computing SSD Quarterly Trend, TLC SSD Trend, Computing Petabyte Forecast & SSD Market by Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "SSD Insights Q2/17: Up and Down" report to their offering.

Consumer segments of the SSD market were affected as the NAND shortage continued into Q1/17.

This report provides a forecast of the client and enterprise SSD market out to 2021.

The report includes information on areas such as:

- Computing SSD Quarterly Trend
- TLC SSD Trend
- Computing Petabyte Forecast
- SSD Market by Technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Computing SSD Revenue Forecast

2. Computing SSD Quarterly Trend

3. TLC SSD Trend

4. Computing Petabyte Forecast

5. SSD Market by Technology

6. Storage Trend

7. Client SSDs

- Q4/16 Client SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Client SSD Trend
- Channel SSD Trend
- Client SSD Pricing
- Client SSD Market by Technology
- Client SSD Protocol & Form Factor Trend

8. Enterprise SSDs

- Q4/16 Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Captive Datacenter SSD
- Enterprise SSD Trend
- Enterprise SSD by Form Factor
- Enterprise SSD by Technology
- Enterprise $/GB Trend
- Enterprise SSD by Technology
- Enterprise SATA SSD Trend
- PCIe SSD Trend
- SAS SSD Trend

9. Summary

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t7rdhs/ssd_insights

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire