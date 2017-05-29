SSD Insights Report Q2/17-2021: Computing SSD Quarterly Trend, TLC SSD Trend, Computing Petabyte Forecast & SSD Market by Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "SSD Insights Q2/17: Up and Down" report to their offering.
Consumer segments of the SSD market were affected as the NAND shortage continued into Q1/17.
This report provides a forecast of the client and enterprise SSD market out to 2021.
The report includes information on areas such as:
- Computing SSD Quarterly Trend
- TLC SSD Trend
- Computing Petabyte Forecast
- SSD Market by Technology
Key Topics Covered:
1. Computing SSD Revenue Forecast
2. Computing SSD Quarterly Trend
3. TLC SSD Trend
4. Computing Petabyte Forecast
5. SSD Market by Technology
6. Storage Trend
7. Client SSDs
- Q4/16 Client SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Client SSD Trend
- Channel SSD Trend
- Client SSD Pricing
- Client SSD Market by Technology
- Client SSD Protocol & Form Factor Trend
8. Enterprise SSDs
- Q4/16 Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier
- Captive Datacenter SSD
- Enterprise SSD Trend
- Enterprise SSD by Form Factor
- Enterprise SSD by Technology
- Enterprise $/GB Trend
- Enterprise SATA SSD Trend
- PCIe SSD Trend
- SAS SSD Trend
9. Summary
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t7rdhs/ssd_insights
