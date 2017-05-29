Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2021 - Growth in Demand For Functional Chemicals - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is advances in technology. The pulp and paper chemical industry has witnessed many technological advances, which are expected to promote the market growth during the forecast period. One such advancement is that the use of enzymes for manufacturing specialty paper. The pulp and paper chemical industry has witnessed many technological advances, which are expected to promote the market growth during the forecast period. One such advancement is that the use of enzymes for manufacturing specialty paper. In addition, the increasing use of recycled pulp to reduce energy consumption and technologies that aid optimal processing of recycled pulp, and advances in technologies in kraft pulping and mechanical pulping are the other notable advances witnessed in the market.

According to the report, one driver in market is growth in demand for functional chemicals. The demand for specialty chemicals is primarily attributable to the growing demand for pigments, dyes, and coated paper among consumers for decorative applications. The demand for specialty pulp and paper chemicals in APAC, especially in developing countries, including India and China, is growing due to the increasing use of paper for different applications such as printing and labeling. This factor has become a major boost for the increase in the demand for functional chemicals such as dyes, pigments, binders, sizing chemicals, and special coating agents. In 2016, the functional chemical segment accounted for a global revenue of more than $11 billion, thereby dominating the market. Furthermore, rising literacy rates and resultant demand for writing paper in developing countries such as India and China is also fostering the demand for functional chemicals.

