NAND Insights Report Q2/17: NAND Supplier Profitability & 3bpc by Applications - Research and Markets

The NAND shortage continues unbated with Q3/17 supply looking to be even tighter than the prior quarter.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory out to 2021.

Areas covered in this report include:

- NAND Supplier Profitability

- 3bpc by Applications

Key Topics Covered:

NAND Flash Forecast

NAND Flash Revenue Trend

NAND Supplier Profitability

Capex

Wafer Capacity

Vendor Status

Technology Mix

Product Mix

3bpc by Applications

3D NAND by Applications

Demand



Flash Cards

USB Drives

Smartphones

Tablets

eMMC/UFS

SSDs

Applications Forecast

Supply-Demand



Pricing

Summary

Excel File TOC

Revisions

Changes



Overview



NAND Supplier Operating Margin



Revenues



$ per GB



Capex



Supply-Demand



Applications



e-Reader

eMMC

Flash Cards

Mobile Phone

Smartwatch

Smart TV

SSD

Tablet

USB Flash Drives

Wafer Capacity



Bits by Vendor



Samsung

Toshiba

SanDisk

SK Hynix

Micron

Intel

Macronix

Powerchip

Winbond

YRST

ASP



eMMC Pricing

Overview Charts



Demand Charts

Supply Charts



