Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.05.2017 | 22:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NAND Insights Report Q2/17: NAND Supplier Profitability & 3bpc by Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "NAND Insights Q2/17: Going on 50" report to their offering.

The NAND shortage continues unbated with Q3/17 supply looking to be even tighter than the prior quarter.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory out to 2021.

Areas covered in this report include:

- NAND Supplier Profitability

- 3bpc by Applications

Key Topics Covered:


NAND Flash Forecast


  • NAND Flash Revenue Trend
  • NAND Supplier Profitability
  • Capex
  • Wafer Capacity
  • Vendor Status
  • Technology Mix
  • Product Mix
  • 3bpc by Applications
  • 3D NAND by Applications

Demand

  • Flash Cards
  • USB Drives
  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • eMMC/UFS
  • SSDs
  • Applications Forecast

Supply-Demand

  • Pricing
  • Summary
  • Excel File TOC
  • Revisions

Changes

Overview

NAND Supplier Operating Margin

Revenues

$ per GB

Capex

Supply-Demand

Applications

  • e-Reader
  • eMMC
  • Flash Cards
  • Mobile Phone
  • Smartwatch
  • Smart TV
  • SSD
  • Tablet
  • USB Flash Drives

Wafer Capacity

Bits by Vendor

  • Samsung
  • Toshiba
  • SanDisk
  • SK Hynix
  • Micron
  • Intel
  • Macronix
  • Powerchip
  • Winbond
  • YRST

ASP

  • eMMC Pricing

Overview Charts

  • Demand Charts
  • Supply Charts


For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/czxstd/nand_insights

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


