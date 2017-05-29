NAND Insights Report Q2/17: NAND Supplier Profitability & 3bpc by Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "NAND Insights Q2/17: Going on 50" report to their offering.
The NAND shortage continues unbated with Q3/17 supply looking to be even tighter than the prior quarter.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory out to 2021.
Areas covered in this report include:
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- 3bpc by Applications
Key Topics Covered:
NAND Flash Forecast
- NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- Capex
- Wafer Capacity
- Vendor Status
- Technology Mix
- Product Mix
- 3bpc by Applications
- 3D NAND by Applications
Demand
- Flash Cards
- USB Drives
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- eMMC/UFS
- SSDs
- Applications Forecast
Supply-Demand
- Pricing
- Summary
- Excel File TOC
- Revisions
Changes
Overview
NAND Supplier Operating Margin
Revenues
$ per GB
Capex
Supply-Demand
Applications
- e-Reader
- eMMC
- Flash Cards
- Mobile Phone
- Smartwatch
- Smart TV
- SSD
- Tablet
- USB Flash Drives
Wafer Capacity
Bits by Vendor
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- SanDisk
- SK Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Macronix
- Powerchip
- Winbond
- YRST
ASP
- eMMC Pricing
Overview Charts
- Demand Charts
- Supply Charts
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/czxstd/nand_insights
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716