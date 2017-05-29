TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX: TCT.UN)(TSX: TXT.UN)(TSX: TXT.PR.A)(TSX: NGI.UN)(TSX: USF.UN) announces quarterly distributions payable on June 30, 2017 to unitholders of record on June 15, 2017, ex-dividend date of June 13, 2017, for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust TCT.UN $0.18150 Top 10 Split Trust - Capital Unit TXT.UN $0.07106 Top 10 Split Trust - Preferred Security TXT.PR.A $0.19531 NDX Growth & Income Fund - Class A Unit NGI.UN $0.15000 NDX Growth & Income Fund - Class U Unit Unlisted US $0.15000 U.S. Financials Income Fund - Class A Unit USF.UN $0.12500 U.S. Financials Income Fund - Class U Unit Unlisted US $0.12500

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

