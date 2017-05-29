Global Food Fortifying Agents Market - Segmented by Type, Form, Source & Geography (2017-2022) - Driven by the Health Consciousness of Consumers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Food Fortifying Agents Market - Segmented by Type, Form, Source and Geography (2017 - 2022)" report to their offering.
The global market for fortified food is expanding at a robust pace. For the next six years, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate. The demand for this market is mainly driven by the health consciousness of consumers. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized food fortification as one of the key strategies to reduce the widespread malnutrition, particularly in under developed countries.
These factors have led to the adoption of the food fortifying agents in various food & beverage products, along with pharmaceuticals, and pet food manufacturing industries, among others. Many organizations have come forward to solve the issues in backward areas of countries like India and Nigeria, by shortening the gap of nutrition and agriculture. North America, Japan, and Western European markets are exhibiting maximum opportunities for fortified milk and milk producing companies.
The food fortifying agents market is segmented by type into minerals, vitamins, lipids, carbohydrates, proteins and others. By application, it is segmented into cereals & cereal-based products, dairy & dairy-based products, and others. The vitamin sector accounts for the largest share of the food fortifying agents market, regarding value, during the forecast period. Due to the rising number of diseases, such as osteoporosis and rickets, due to vitamin deficiency, and also the increasing healthcare cost, and growing aging population.
Key players in this industry are -
- Cargill
- DuPont De Nemours and Company
- Royal DS
- BASF SE
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Nestle SA
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Arla Foods
- Tate & amp
- Lyle PLC
- CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Overview
3. Market Dynamics
4. Segmentation
5. Competetive Landscape
6. Company Profiles
7. Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgkbc7/global_food
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716