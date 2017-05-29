

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IT problems at British Airways on weekend affected over 1,000 flights and left more than 75,000 passengers stranded at Heathrow and Gatwick airports over the three days.



The meltdown will cost British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group, about 100 million pounds or $150 million in compensation, additional customer care and lost revenues.



The IT failure was caused by a short power surge at 9.30 am on Saturday that affected the company's messaging system and the backup system failed to work properly.



Chief Executive Alex Cruz on Monday said the computer glitch was not due to the outsourcing of IT services to Tata Consultancy Services, as part of the company's ongoing costs cutting measures. Cruz also made it clear that he will not resign.



'I can confirm that all the parties involved around this particular event have not been involved in any type of outsourcing in any foreign country,' he told Sky News. 'They have all been local issues around a local data center.'



