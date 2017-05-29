Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") announces that it has entered into a Service Agreement with Earth Science Services Corporation ("ESSCO") pursuant to which ESSCO will conduct a one hole drill program on a target area on RJK's Maude Lake property which it has identified as promising using its proprietary target modelling interpretation system. For such service, RJK is paying ESSCO $8,000 to cover certain expenses incurred by ESSCO and will pay for drilling expenses.

Pursuant to the Services Agreement, if the target drill hole returns mineralization that RJK determines, in its sole discretion, deserves further evaluation and drilling of the target area, RJK will then acquire data from ESSCO from the target drill hole for which RJK will issue to ESSCO, subject to all regulatory approvals, 1,000,000 Class A Common shares.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

