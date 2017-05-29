According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global travel and entertainment cards market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the next five years strong growth of corporate travel, widespread adoption of card culture in APAC and MEA, and availability of effective and integrated expense management programs.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005257/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global travel and entertainment cards market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Travel and Entertainment Cards Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"During the forecast period, the travel and entertainment cards market will be driven by increase in cashless transactions which are likely to grow across the world at a rate of more than 10% during the forecast period," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "In addition, use of travel and entertainment card is helping businesses reduce instances of corporate travel expense fraud, which will further drive the market," adds Angad.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost saving opportunities in the travel and entertainment cards market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of global travel and entertainment cards realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the travel and entertainment cards market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Technologies such Use of EMV cards, SaaS, digitized payment processing systems such as mobile applications, online booking portals, and platforms that are compatible with mobile wallets and NFC payments help to simplify, secure and regulate travel expenditure.

Digitized express management programs should also be able to provide assistance in reducing the overall spend by identifying high-spend areas and methods to decrease the spend on these areas.

View our subscription bundles to discover more cost saving opportunities: Request for demo

Optimization of supplier competition saving aspects

Optimization of supply pool segregation is critical in the global travel and entertainment cards market. Technavio analysts suggest competitive bidding based on parameters such as industry specific experience, technological expertise, licenses, and availability of expense management programs.

Suppliers must acquire and possess necessary licenses and permits mandated by regulatory authorities to operate in a region. They must be registered as bank or money services businesses with authorities such as the RBI in India and the FDIC in the US to operate in the respective countries. Also, they should form necessary alliances with financial service providers such as American Express, Discover, Visa, or Mastercard to provide their services.

Bundling of services saving aspects

One of the most opportunistic strategic cost saving levers in the global travel and entertainment cards market is the need for consolidation and unification travel activities. Organizations are looking to consolidate services such as travel insurance, online booking access, and provision of virtual cards. Suppliers should be able to provide 24/7 customer support through various communication platforms such as helplines, emails, and SMS.

Browse other reports:

Global Subscription and Billing Management Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Software Maintenance Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005257/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com