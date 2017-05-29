Global $5.14 Billion NanoSilica Market Analysis, By Product, Application And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "NanoSilica Market Analysis, By Product (P Type, S Type, and Type III), By Application (Rubber, Healthcare, Food, Coatings, Plastics, Concrete, Gypsum, Battery, Electronics, Cosmetics), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global nanosilica market is expected to reach USD 5.14 billion by 2025

Increasing demand for nanosilica in various application industries has been a major factor driving market growth. Rubber industry emerged as the largest application segment for the demand of nanosilica supported by substantial growth from the automotive industry.

Growing environmental concerns for biobased products and degradability is the key factor responsible for the growth of the market. Renewable feedstock has provided the manufacturers with cost reduction opportunities and improved penetration in heavily regulated market such as Europe and North America. Nanosilica is widely used in applications such as rubber, healthcare & medicine, coatings, agriculture and others. P-type nanosilica was estimated as the largest product segment in 2015 and is expected to continue the trend over the forecast period. The P-type product is extensively utilized by various application segments consumed with the volume share of 47.2% in 2015.

Coating application segment is projected to register the fastest growth in terms of volume with an estimated CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Nanosilica is widely used in the super hydrophobic coating which helps to create a high water contact angle and low sliding angle which attribute to the superhydrophobicity in the coating formulations. Furthermore, rubber application segment accounted for the largest market in terms of volume owing to growing automotive industry and increasing usage of other rubber products in various applications.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The global nanosilica demand was 3,348.3 kilo tons in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2025

P-type nanosilica was estimated as the largest product segment in 2015 and is projected to account for USD 2.55 billion by 2025

by 2025 Global nanosilica demand in rubber industry was USD 810.4 million in 2015 and is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the next nine years

in 2015 and is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the next nine years The U.S. nanosilica market in coating industry was 85.4 kilo tons in 2015 and is projected to reach a total volume of over 150.7 kilo tons by 2025

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next nine owing to various industrial developments across major economies, especially in the China , and India . The regional market in terms of revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2016 to 2025

is projected to witness substantial growth over the next nine owing to various industrial developments across major economies, especially in the , and . The regional market in terms of revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2016 to 2025 Key players including Evonik Industries, AkzoNobel N. V, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cabot Corporation, NanoPore Incorporated, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc. (NanoAmor), Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd. and others dominated the global nanosilica market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Nanosilica Market Variable Trends and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation& scope

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Nano-silica market value chain analysis

3.4 Raw Material Outlook

3.4.1 Rice Husk

3.4.2 Olivine

3.4.3 Bagasse

3.4.4 Others (pyrophyllite, anionic surfactant)

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Technological development

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Nanosilica gaining importance as an additive in in Concrete mixture market

3.7.1.2 Growth in Electronics and Information technology

3.7.1.3 Increasing application scope in rubber industry on account of automotive industry

3.7.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.7.2.1 Strict regulations restrict the silica usage in various applications

3.7.3 Nano Silica

3.8 Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9 Nanosilica Market - PESTEL Analysis



4 Nanosilica Market: Product Outlook

4.1 Nanosilica market volume share by product, 2015 & 2025

4.2 P-type

4.3 S-Type

4.4 Type III



5 Nanosilica Application Outlook

5.1 Nanosilica market revenue share by application, 2014 & 2020

5.2 Rubber

5.3 Healthcare & Medicine

5.4 Food

5.5 Coatings

5.6 Plastics

5.7 Concrete

5.8 Gypsum

5.9 Battery

5.10 Electronics

5.11 Agriculture

5.12 Cosmetics

5.13 Others



6 Nanosilica Regional Outlook



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor Landscape

7.3 Consumer Analysis for Nanosilica

7.4 Company market positioning

7.5 Strategy Framework



8 Company Profiles (Manufacturers)



Evonik Industries

AkzoNobel N.V.

EIdu Pont de Nemours and Company

Cabot Corporation

NanoPore Incorporated

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc(NanoAmor)

Fuso Chemical CoLtd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Corning Corporation

Bee Chems

