Global $12.2 Billion Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection Market Analysis, By Type (Coatings, Paints, Inhibitors), By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Sector (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global oil & gas corrosion protection market is expected to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2025

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand from the North America region. Corrosion protection products are widely consumed in various applications sectors such as upstream, midstream and downstream.

Growing need for transportation or supply infrastructure coupled with increasing energy demand worldwide is propelling the demand for advanced products, which will prevent the atmospheric corrosion. North America is expected to experience higher growth rates primarily owing to the presence of upstream sector and presence of number of rigs, coupled with the availability of shale and other tight resources. Coating type dominated the market globally. The other key protection types include paints, inhibitors, and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Globally, the upstream sector is expected to witness moderate revenue growth from 2016-2025, growing at a rate of 4.9% between 2016 and 2025. The demand growth can be credited to increasing need for transportation/supply infrastructure in O&G sector along with rising demand for energy all across the world.

North America dominated the global market in 2015 with an estimated value of USD 2.22 billion and is expected to propel significantly in the upcoming years in light of inlined infrastructural projects in oil & gas industry, such as the installation of refinery projects, rig installation, and others. The U.S. is projected to experience high growth for corrosion protection products and is projected to continue its market domination in light of continuous need for maintenance of oil & gas components and new infrastructure development.

dominated the global market in 2015 with an estimated value of and is expected to propel significantly in the upcoming years in light of inlined infrastructural projects in oil & gas industry, such as the installation of refinery projects, rig installation, and others. The U.S. is projected to experience high growth for corrosion protection products and is projected to continue its market domination in light of continuous need for maintenance of oil & gas components and new infrastructure development. Key participants in the market include 3M Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, Axalta Coating System Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., RPM International, Inc., Aegion Corporation, Ashland Inc., BASF SE and among others. In the past few years, partnerships and acquisitions have been the major strategy acquired by key industry players for the market growth which will strengthen their market positions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Oil & Gas Corrosion Protection Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market segmentation & scope

3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Raw Material Analysis

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Technology Overview

3.7. Market dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis



4. Oil & Gas Corrosion Protection: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

4.1.3. Coatings

4.1.4. Paints

4.1.5. Inhibitors

4.1.6. Others



5. Oil & Gas Corrosion Protection: Location Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Location Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

5.1.3. Offshore

5.1.4. Onshore



6. Oil & Gas Corrosion Protection: Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Sector Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

6.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.1.2. Market estimates and forecast, by sector, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.1.3. Upstream

6.1.4. Midstream

6.1.5. Downstream



7. Oil & Gas Corrosion Protection: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles (Manufacturers)



M Company

AkzoNobel N.V

Hempel A/S

BASF SE

The Sherwin-Williams Company

RPM International, Inc.

Axalta Coating System Ltd.

Jotun A/S

Aegion Corporation

Metal Coatings Corp

Chase Corporation

Ashland Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nd8z9/oil_and_gas





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716