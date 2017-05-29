

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China New Borun Corp. (BORN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB44.92 million, or RMB1.75 per share. This was up from RMB25.25 million, or RMB0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to RMB515.91 million. This was up from RMB486.58 million last year.



China New Borun Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB44.92 Mln. vs. RMB25.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 77.9% -EPS (Q1): RMB1.75 vs. RMB0.98 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.6% -Revenue (Q1): RMB515.91 Mln vs. RMB486.58 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%



