According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global PaaS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% over the next five years due to the growing emphasis on cloud integration.

The research report titled 'Global PaaS Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The global PaaS market is growing rapidly as organizations are increasingly relying on PaaS platforms to dynamically achieve scalability as per business requirements, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness due to a pay-as-you-go model," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Buyers rely on PaaS platforms as they offer advanced technological capabilities such as Big Data-based platforms, dynamic scaling of computing resources, and analytical support," adds Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the global PaaS market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of PaaS platform realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the global PaaS market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Suppliers of PaaS make the use of microservices architecture to benefit from the ease of code deployment and integrate hybrid cloud to gain cost benefits. They also provide a distributed services platform technology to enhance response performance and docker for container management. These technologies save up to 6% of the total category spend for the buyers, pushing them to enlist the services of suppliers who provide these offerings.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers need to conduct a comprehensive assessment of functionalities, assess data migration capabilities, and ensure security compliance aspects before choosing to enlist the services of any supplier.

Buyers should also create a cross-functional team for a PaaS implementation to derive maximum ROI and have complete visibility over security, privacy, and chargeback.

Bundling of services saving aspects

PaaS suppliers bundle together various kind of cloud computing services into chargeable packages that can be further customized to suit buyer requirements at additional cost. These packages can be categorized by type and quantity of services offered by suppliers.

Bundling of services related to implementation and maintenance of software applications such as the implementation of planning, training users, and providing related documentation are the most common bundled offerings.

