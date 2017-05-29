VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92") (TSX VENTURE: KNT)(OTCQB: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management.

All seven of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, and shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix auditor remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Stock Option Plan.

The Board of Directors consists of;

R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus, Chairman Ian Stalker, Chief Executive Officer and Director Bryan Slusarchuk, President and Director John Lewins, Chief Operating Officer and Director Mark Eaton, Director Saurabh Handa, Director Graham Wheelock, Director

On behalf of Management

Ian Stalker, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company's securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, and regulations and other matters.. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

K92 Mining Inc.

Ian Stalker

Chief Executive Officer and Director

(604) 687-7130

(604) 608-9110 (FAX)



