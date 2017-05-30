Global Feta Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This is a report on the Feta market in the West and East Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, Latin and North American regions. Proteus Insight is a marketing research consultancy that focuses on the global cheese and whey industries, but is expanding its coverage to include other dairy categories.

The report includes:

- Information on supply and usage in 130 markets across the regions

- Consumption volume (tonnes) and total market value 2011-2016

- Manufacturer supply (2016 only),

- Volume Channel distribution split into retail, food service and industrial applications 2016 only

- Local production versus imports at country and regional level for 2016 only

- Product sectors include Feta segmented into Artisanal, Aseptic Carton, Can/tins, Glass Jar, Plastic Tub and Vacuum Packed.

- The year series is 2011-2017F with forecasts to 2022.

Definitions:

Feta - This term is to refer to the fresh white crumbly cheese often in brine that is covered by the EU PDO designation to be produced by at least 70% of sheep milk; no more than 30% goat milk in a sheep/goat milk mixture and made in Greece. Production in other markets do not fit into the definition of the EU ruling either by using a different ratio of sheep and cow's milk or being produced in an EU market outside Greece (e.g. Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark and France where the cheese is often marketed as salad cheese).

The term also covers fresh white crumbly cheese often in brine produced in markets outside the EU, e.g. Israel, Iran, Turkey, Canada, South Africa, USA, Australia, where the cheese type is not affected by EU regulation and is marketed and/or described as feta whether or not made from sheep's milk. A good example is Turkey, where it is called Beyaz Paneer and is made from cow's milk but is also widely acknowledged as a feta style cheese within the market.

White Cheese - This term is to refer to the combined white cheese types and include regional variations based on a fresh, white, crumbly cheese type including Telemea (Romania), Jibn Abyad (Arab Countries), Bryndza (East Europe).

Artisanal/Farmhouse - Describes the small-scale manufacturer producing the cheese type and selling it on a commercial basis, as opposed to larger and more organised formal dairy-processing sector. It does not include homemade' cheese types that are produced and consumed at home.

