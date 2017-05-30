Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive flywheel market provides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on powertrain sector, says, "Growing penetration of dual clutch transmission, continuous variable transmission, and increasing adoption of automated manual transmission in commercial vehicles are the major factors driving the growth of the market."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive flywheelmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing penetration of dual-mass flywheel

Growing research on kinetic energy recovery system (KERS)

Research on substituting steel flywheel with carbon fiber flywheel

Increasing penetration of dual-mass flywheel

There is a growing trend toward increasing the torque of the engines, and modern engines have the ability to be driven at high rpm. OEMs are introducing lightweight components to reduce the weight of the engines and to improve fuel economy. If the gear-to-speed ratio is increased, it improves the fuel efficiency and reduces fuel consumption. The role of clutch has increasingly shifted to effectively regulate and eliminate the engine vibrations. This can be achieved through dual-mass flywheel.

"The dual-mass flywheels are popular because OEMs are not only constantly innovating to meet tighter emission norms, but also strive to satisfy the aspirations of vehicle drivers for improved refinement in terms of power in vehicles," says Praveen.

Growing research on kinetic energy recovery system (KERS)

KERS helps to recover the waste heat in the form of kinetic energy that is created by the braking process. The energy is stored in system-battery and flywheel where the energy is converted into power and then used to boost acceleration. KERS was first used in 2009 in Formula 1 racing, which opted for a battery system.

KERS system is still in its nascent stage and is likely to emerge as a developing trend to provide fuel efficiency. It is believed to offer additional advantages and OEMs will try to develop and adapt the system further during the forecast period.

Research on substituting steel flywheel with carbon fiber flywheel

The next evolution in automotive materials will be the use of lightweight and high strength composite and fiber materials. Carbon composite is one of the most efficient composite materials used in automobiles. Like aluminum, carbon fiber also needs a separate assembly line for manufacturing, which increases the initial fixed cost. Carbon composites are also being used in the automotive components like chassis, brakes, and driveshaft.

Carbon fiber flywheels are increasing in popularity as they use less mass to create a lighter, more compact footprint that spins much faster than steel wheels to maximize energy density. Leading OEMs, such as Volvo Cars, have been testing this technology since 2011 in partnership with SKF Bearings whereas Audi has been testing it since 2012 on Audi R18 e-tron quattro.

