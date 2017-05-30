According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global SEM services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the next five years due to programmatic platforms driving better and measurable return on investment.

Technavio has published a new report on the global SEM services market from 2017-2021.

The research report titled 'Global SEM Services Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The increasing focus by businesses on achieving greater online visibility to promote their products and services is expected to drive the global demand for SEM," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Buyers of SEM services prefer to engage with suppliers that can provide customized business solutions based on their requirements," adds Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the global SEM services market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of SEM services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the global SEM services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Suppliers of SEM services adopt remarketing lists for search list ads, enabling better customer reach via customization of search ads for individuals that have already visited the websites. They also integrate real-time optimization of PPC and microformats to increase the effectiveness of marketing and enable better website visibility during SERP ranking. The adoption of these technologies guarantees at least 7% savings of the total category spend for the buyers.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers need to set the required KPIs and finalize a tool or a process to measure metrics such as impressions and conversion rates.

Buyers also need to have access to reports on metrics and KPIs agreed by buyers and suppliers on a periodic basis to understand the effectiveness of the SEM methods being implemented.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Sellers can bundle services related to implementation and maintenance of SEM applications to save up to 15% of the total bundled spend. Applications such as implementation, planning, training users, and providing related documentation are the most commonly bundled service offerings.

