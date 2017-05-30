Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market & Clinical Pipeline Insights 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2022 report gives comprehensive insight on various clinical and non-clinical parameters involved in the development of global cancer antibody drug conjugate market.

In recent years antibody drug conjugates have emerged as new growth frontier for the companies involved in the research and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. As per report findings, currently there are 243 antibody drug conjugates in clinical pipeline for the treatment of cancer. Majority of antibody drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer are in preclinical stage followed by research phase clinical trials. There are 6 cancer antibody drug conjugates commercially available in the market. Report helps to analyze the clinical pipeline of antibody drug conjugates by Company, Indication, Mode of Action, Formulation & Phase.

Antibody drug conjugates have emerged as new addition to the cancer therapeutic segment which is already overcrowded and consists of numerous competitors. Antibody drug conjugates are based on monoclonal antibodies which delivers drugs in highly targeted manner. Their superior pharmacological profiles have allowed the pharmaceutical companies to commercialize them in highly competitive cancer segment.

Monoclonal antibodies have quite strong hold in cancer market due to high therapeutic efficacy along with minimized side effects. But, it was realized that pharmacological profiles of presently available monoclonal antibodies would not be able to offer benefits in future as cancerous cells develop resistance. Moreover, other benefits like remission, quality of life, morbidity, mortality rates and other parameters are modest at their best. Definitely, monoclonal antibodies are way superior as compared to their traditional counterparts but more improvement is required in order to offer better therapeutic effects. To overcome such issues, concept of antibody drug conjugates was developed; now this concept has been materialized due to availability of advanced technology.

For the cancer where validated predictive biomarkers are available, administration of targeted therapies such as antibody drug conjugates and others have been associated with unprecedented tumor response and clinical benefit. Efforts to design tolerable combination therapies involving antibody-drug conjugate, cancer vaccine, immune checkpoint and kinase inhibition are rational means of maximizing clinical benefit in the targeted delivery of anticancer therapies. The major advantage of using antibody drug conjugates is that it brings together the best characteristics of both antibodies and the cytotoxic potential of chemotherapy. This offers significant opportunity for the market in terms of targeted accumulation of drug in the tumor cell or tissue. Apart from this there are several other benefits of antibody drug conjugates which are driving the market and will be accelerating its share in the upcoming future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Impetus of Antibody Drug Conjugates

2. Structural Entities of Antibody Drug Conjugate

3. Revolutionizing Antibody Drug Conjugates Generation

4. Mechanism of Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates

5. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Overview

6. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Clinical Pipeline Overview

7. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Dynamics

8. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Future Prospects

9. Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

10. Marketed Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Clinical Insight

11. Competitive Landscape

AbGenomics Corporation

AbbVie

Biogen Idec

Biotest

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Celldex Therapeutics Inc

Helix BioPharma

IBC Pharmaceuticals

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Merck

Millennium

Nordic Nanovector

Novartis

PDL BioPharma

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Seattle Genetics

Stem CentRx

UCB

Viventia Biotechnologies

