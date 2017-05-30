According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global tax advisory services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the next five years due to the huge amount of financial data generated from global organizations, which creates a demand for tax advisory services to analyze and maintain such large volumes of data.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005282/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global tax advisory services market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Tax Advisory Services Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021'provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Increasing globalization of companies across different regions is leading to an increase in demand for tax advisory services, as players must comply with taxation complexities pertaining to the regions in which they have an operational base," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Regulatory bodies are strictly enforcing the adoption of systematic documentation processes, which is prompting several organizations to approach tax advisory service providers to help them comply with the implementation of these processes within their organizations," adds Angad.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost saving opportunities in the global tax advisory services market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of tax advisory services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the global tax advisory services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Tax advisory services vendors adopt technologies such as ERP services, data analytics, web portals, and mobile application guides to enable savings up to 7% of the total category spend.

The number of tax payments to an organization depends on various factors such as tax rate, tax base, regressive tax, and progressive taxes. Buyers prefer to engage with vendors who can successfully design potential solutions to minimize the tax burden.

View our subscription bundles to discover more cost saving opportunities: Request for demo

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers should engage with global suppliers as they have expertise in industry-specific tax regulations and can help in tax strategy in the business model.

Buyers prefer to enlist the services of suppliers that offer automation processes for collecting transactional data along with strategy formulation to reduce operational costs and improve profitability by reducing the final tax burden.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Suppliers often bundle together services such as risk consulting and financial planning to save up to 15% of the bundled spend area.

Tax policies are constantly changing due to rapid economic development in different regions worldwide, requiring suppliers to update their expertise in multi-jurisdictional tax compliance, reporting, and risk management.

Browse other reports:

Global Software Maintenance Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Health and Wellness Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005282/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com