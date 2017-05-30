TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BWR) ("BWR") announces that it held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders today at which all matters at the meeting were passed.

The board of directors re-appointed Norman Brewster as Chairman and as management Neil Novak, President and Chief Executive Officer; Carmen Diges, Corporate Secretary; Daniel Crandall, Chief Financial Officer; and George Duguay, Vice President Corporate Development.

The Audit committee was re-appointed to consist of Allan Ringler as Chairman, along with Earl Coleman and George Duguay. The Compensation committee now comprises Norman Brewster as Chairman, along with Earl Coleman and Marcel Robillard.

In addition, 1,087,500 options at an exercise price of $0.075 were granted to the Officers, Directors and Consultants to the Corporation.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 55,727,461 shares issued in BWR Exploration.

