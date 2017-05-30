AirFuel Alliance Member Companies to Demo Resonant Wireless Charging Products at COMPUTEX 2017

Plus - Taipei-based Compal Electronics joins Growing Wireless Power Alliance

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --COMPUTEX 2017 -- On Tuesday, May 30th to June 3rd, 2017 AirFuel members Microtips Technology Inc, JJPlus, and NewVastek will be demo'ing AirFuel Resonant-based solutions at COMPUTEX 2017. COMPUTEX is one of the world's leading B2B trade shows highlighting IoT applications, robotics, virtual reality, and more. Additionally, Compal Electronics has joined as the newest member of the AirFuel Alliance.

WHO: AirFuel Alliance members Microtips Technology Inc, JJPlus, NewVastek, and Compal Electronics.

WHAT:

AirFuel Resonant-based solutions to be demo'ed at COMPUTEX include:

Microtips Technology Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of wireless chargers and ecosystem solutions, will highlight its diverse product line in Nangang Hall at booth J1203 . In addition to providing a seamless wireless charging experience at the booth, Microtips will also demonstrate their wireless charging ecosystem and kiosk in a real coffee shop scenario. Microtips has spent three years collaborating with Qualcomm to develop wireless charging solutions and has begun shipments of wireless charging products to handset and tablet makers this year.

JJPlus, a designer and manufacturer of high performance RF solutions will be showcasing their AirFuel Resonant-based wireless transmitter and wireless receiver units in booth A0340 in the TWTC Exhibition Hall 1. Their under the table power transmitter is designed to support more than 5cm thick tables where table material can be wood, marble, or glass. This product has received AirFuel A4WP certification. Solutions offered at this exhibition include their WCTC301 and WCTC202 under the table wireless charging transmitters, their WCRDG01 and WCRDG02 wireless receiver dongles, and their WCRC301 wireless receiver sleeve for iPhone 7Plus.

NewVastek will be showcasing their AirFuel Resonant power transmitter units (PTU) and power receiver units (PRU) at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 3, booth G0242 . NewVastek also supports PRU resonator customization. Their booth is part of Innovex, Start-Up Enterprise, sponsored by TRIPLE (Taiwan Rapid Innovation Prototype League Entrepreneurs).

will be showcasing their AirFuel Resonant power transmitter units (PTU) and power receiver units (PRU) at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 3, . NewVastek also supports PRU resonator customization. Their booth is part of Innovex, Start-Up Enterprise, sponsored by TRIPLE (Taiwan Rapid Innovation Prototype League Entrepreneurs). Compal Electronics joins as new AirFuel Alliance member.Compal, a leading manufacturer of of notebook PCs, LCD products and smart devices, has joined the Alliance and pledged their support for strengthening the open, wireless charging ecosystem AirFuel is creating. AirFuel members span the globe and represent consumer electronics, semiconductor, design and manufacturing, and automotive industries.

WHEN: COMPUTEX takes place on Tuesday, May 30th thru June 2nd - 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 3rd - 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei, Taiwan

WHY: The AirFuel Alliance is the leading authority on wireless power technology and standards. While the Alliance supports a variety of wireless charging technologies to fit a multitude of different use cases for consumers and enterprises, AirFuel Resonant technology will be showcased at COMPUTEX 2017. Spatial freedom, multi-device charging, high-power, and low-cost deployment are just a few of the benefits of AirFuel magnetic resonant technology. The AirFuel Alliance has thousands of AirFuel Resonant-based public infrastructure deployments around the globe - from hotels and restaurants to corporate centers, malls, airports, trains and more. Additionally, the Alliance provides a complete ecosystem to support AirFuel Resonant certified products, including components, silicon, reference designs, materials engineering support, production, and testing

For more information on AirFuel Alliance, please visit www.airfuel.org.

Media Contact:

Kathy Van Buskirk

AirFuel Alliance

+1 720-771-7651

Kathy@airfuel.org

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/409007/AirFuel_Alliance_Logo.jpg