Times Internet incorporates IP geolocation technology to deliver more accurate targeting and personalisation to clients' content and ads.

Digital Element, the leading provider of IP intelligence, today announced that Times Internet Limited (TIL), India's largest premier digital product company, has deployed its NetAcuity Pulse technology to improve advertising services, allowing the company to serve more relevant, personalised, and engaging ads and content to consumers.

A digital venture of the Bennett and Coleman Group, India's largest media and entertainment group, TIL reaches over 200 million unique visitors monthly across a diverse range of apps and websites that include news, entertainment, classified, sport, and video. By incorporating Digital Element's IP intelligence and geolocation technology into its native advertising platform Colombia, TIL will empower marketers to effectively analyse the geographic location of incoming traffic, and serve more impactful personalised ads and content across its properties and partner publishers.

Formed in 1999, TIL operates some of India's largest websites and stands among the fastest growing web and mobile based networks worldwide. The company is using Digital Element's NetAcuity Pulse technology initially at city level, identifying the location, connection speed, and connection type of users across India, the US, and APAC without them becoming personally identifiable. These capabilities allow marketers to tailor advertising to each individual consumer while respecting their right to privacy to improve engagement levels and ultimately boost the impact of their ad campaigns.

"It is vital that we identify our users' geographical location with the utmost accuracy to ensure that the content we deliver is highly relevant for our clients' audiences. Previous IP intelligence solutions simply weren't meeting our level of needs," explained Swapnil Shrivastav, CTO of Colombia at TIL, "Digital Element's IP intelligence technology is known for exemplary accuracy within the digital advertising ecosystem, so it seemed an obvious choice and we have not been disappointed by our decision. Initial results have shown fantastic improvements in city level targeting and we look forward to seeing further performance improvements to our Colombia offering over the coming months."

Digital Element's NetAcuity Pulse™ uses a network of IP location information derived from mobile devices, billions of on-device-location transactions, and internet routing infrastructure. This more precise yet privacy-sensitive global online targeting method is based on where a user is located and connected at a specific point in time, regardless of device. Information can include whether or not the connection is being made through a wifi network, the user's point-in-time geographic location, and whether a home or business hotspot is in use. The benefits of using wifi targeting include increased revenues, better return on investment, stronger brand loyalty, and improved consumer engagement.

Elena Vega, Southern Europe Business Development Director, Digital Element, commented: "It is fantastic to work with such a pioneering organisation and to play a part in its success as the company continues to lead the internet revolution in India. By utilising our technology, TIL can target their ads and content to their users to increase engagement and provide a better, more personalised, level of service. TIL have already reported great results at city level targeting, and we look forward to seeing similar improvements when the company uses the technology at bandwidth and postcode level targeting."

