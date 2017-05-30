genae Invests in Meditrix

ANTWERP, Belgium and TOKYO, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

genae, a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) and service provider for the medical industries, announced the closing of an investment in Meditrix. The clinical research group further obtained a call option to acquire all remaining shares of Meditrix.

The global market for medical device technologies is expected to reach USD 642 billion by the end of 2020, and Japan is one of the largest markets in this domain, behind the US and Europe.

"While Japan represents a key market for the medical industries, it is a complex system for foreign med-tech companies to penetrate" said Bart Segers, genae's CEO. "Having a clear understanding of the regulatory and market hurdles is critical to decrease time and cost to market, and to avoid hazardous strategies for our customers".

"Medical therapeutics and the medical device industries in Japan will benefit from the strategic partnership between genae and Meditrix," according to Ichiro Oshiba, President of Meditrix. "This collaboration will accelerate the much-required adoption of sophisticated medical technologies that are being developed outside Japan", he continued. "In addition, it presents a unique window for the promotion of the Japanese medtech industries".

With this investment, genae further expands its activities in Japan and in the Asia Pacific region.

About the genae group

genae is involved in the development and commercialization of medical devices that change medical practice. genae is a full service CRO and service provider for the medical industries and aims at improving health and quality of life by innovating and accelerating high quality research. With HQ in Antwerp, Belgium, genae operates from 11 offices in 9 countries and serves a client base ranging from publicly traded, strategic players to very early start-ups.

Please visit www.genae.com

About Meditrix

Meditrix is a full service CRO with focus on clinical studies of medical devices in pre- and post-marketing stage in Japan. In such activities, Meditrix is contributing to collecting clinical data by utilizing its well-trained resources and its proprietary Electronic Data Capture system, tailored for the Japanese market. Meditrix operates from its HQ in Tokyo and from branch offices in Osaka and Fukuoka.

Please visit http://meditrix.jp

