

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) said that its supplier Robert Bosch GmbH is not currently able to provide the company with a sufficient number of steering gears for the BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series and 4 Series.



A lack of steering gears supplied by Bosch means there's only limited vehicle production at various German plants, while factories in Tiexi, China, and Rosslyn, South Africa, have moved up or extended planned interruptions.



BMW said it will seek compensation from Bosch after missing parts for models including the 3-Series sedan caused production stoppages in Germany, China and South Africa.



Bosch said it's working intensively with BMW to minimize the impact. The disruption was caused by a bottleneck at an Italian company that supplies the casings for Bosch's electronic-steering systems, the Stuttgart.



