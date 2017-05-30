Figure 1: Automatically expanded display of components to be assembled

TOKYO, May 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that, beginning in June, it is launching a new version of its Fujitsu Manufacturing Industry Solution Virtual Product and Process Simulator (VPS), a digital production preparation tool developed by Digital Process Ltd. that supports product assembly process studies with 3D models, aimed at the assembly and manufacturing industry. In addition to assembly processes reviews, VPS can now integrate on-site production processes by rapidly updating assembly process information, which is constantly changing due to design changes or on-site improvements.A software package that supports the user in smoothly setting up mass production, VPS uses 3D model data for products created with CAD to cover necessary tasks in preparing for production, including examining the product assembly process, reviewing manufacturing line layouts, creating documents used in manufacturing, and validating control software for production equipment.Now, Fujitsu has enhanced assembly animation creation and design change support functions in order to accurately and quickly create and update assembly process data, which is constantly changing due to design changes and on-site improvements. In addition, the company is also offering the manufacturing instruction viewer in order to use data made in the VPS, such as assembly sequences and process flows, on-site at production facilities. By connecting the manufacturing instruction viewer to a picking system or other tools being used, it can also collect their task performance information.By bringing together assembly process data with the actual processes in production facilities in this way, the assembly process data can be updated to a state that is usable on-site in production facilities, contributing to support for changing on-site task processes and the promotion of IoT in production.BackgroundAs there has been a demand for the promotion of IoT in production facilities in recent years, the ability to coordinate process information, such as assembly sequences, between digital data and the situation on the ground in production facilities in a timely fashion has become indispensable. In assembly processes, for example, it is necessary to ensure that bill of process (BOP)(1) information, which was created in the planning stage, displaying the components, task sequence, and task location for each process, agrees with the latest on-site process information that has been updated on the ground, but because this task required a great deal of work, it was often not done.Now, by strengthening VPS's functions relating to the creation and editing of assembly processes, this new version achieves updates to BOP information, supporting sudden changes in such things as product specifications, production volume, and production methods.Features of this Product1. Updating assembly process data by integrating on-site processesVPS is a tool that can rearrange CAD structures into assembly sequences, create assembly animations, attach process information such as task time, and compile it into BOP information. Now, in order to create animations and still images that can be used in technical documents used in production, such as task instruction books, Fujitsu has added a function that automatically changes viewpoints for easy understanding, and a function that automatically incorporates process information as notes. By adding the ability to display differences in shapes and color differentiation functionality to the design change support function, assembly process information can be accurately and rapidly created and regularly updated.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuVPSFig1.JPGFigure 1: Automatically expanded display of components to be assembledhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuVPSFig2.JPGFigure 2: Automatic insertion of process information into diagrams2. Describes a diverse variety of product specifications and complex task processesFor products, such as laptops, which have a variety of different specifications, Fujitsu has added functionality capable of collating the components included in all specifications of a product and process information, along with shape information, in one VPS file. It also added functionality that can display and output process information for each product specification and change between displaying different assembly animations for them. Previously, users would create and use a VPS file for each specification, but this change eliminates the need to update all VPS files for each specification when there are changes to parts or processes common to multiple specifications, thereby also simplifying data management.3. Connecting VPS with BOM systems enables adoption of assembly process informationFujitsu has added BOM-CAD allocation functionality that, for such products as large vehicles, for which product configuration and assembly sequences have largely been established, can create assembly process information based on bill of materials (BOM) information(2), which displays a complete list of components and their configuration. With this functionality, VPS can combine component and configuration information managed through BOM systems with CAD shape information to create assembly process information, enabling rapid creation of assembly process information even when partial improvements have been made to units.4. Promoting the adoption of IoT in production facilitiesFujitsu is offering a manufacturing instruction viewer for users to access assembly process information created in VPS, such as animations of assembly sequences and process flow information, on-site in production facilities. By delivering easy-to-understand task instructions through animations on displays instead of previous task instruction books on paper, it is possible for assembly tasks to be completed efficiently and accurately without relying on the skill of the worker. In addition, by customizing the manufacturing instruction viewer, it is possible to automatically link the task performance information from sensors in tools and picking systems with a manufacturing execution system (MES)(3). In this way, task performance information from on the ground in production facilities can be fed back into VPS, not only speeding up the cycle of on-site improvements but also contributing to the promotion of the use of IoT in production facilities.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuVPSFig3.JPGFigure 3: Example of the manufacturing instruction viewerWith this new version of VPS, in addition to the enhanced functions listed above, Fujitsu has also added such functionality as a line-verification function for mixed production to VPS GP4, which verifies the layout of manufacturing lines, and a production equipment (including robots) control program verification function to VPS IOC, which verifies production equipment control software.FPricing and Availability for the Major Products in the VPS Serieshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuFPricingAvail.JPGhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuVPSFig4.JPGFigure 4: VPS product structureSales TargetSales of 5.0 billion yen by the end of fiscal 2020 (Fujitsu's fiscal year ends on March 31).(1) Bill of process (BOP)A format for connecting and managing process information that, for each process, reveals which components are to be used, as well as where and in what way tasks are to be performed. Enables the storage and searching of information key to production processes.(2) Bill of materials (BOM)A table of components and component configurations. Provides an overview of the components included in a product and their configuration. It includes information such as component name, number, specification, and materials, enabling management and referencing of information on the components that comprise a product.(3) Manufacturing execution system (MES)A system for monitoring and managing tasks for equipment and personnel in factory production lines.(4) VPS Assembly AnimationA stand-alone license. All other licenses listed in the table are network licenses. (Can be used by client devices on the same network simultaneously by a number of devices up to the number of licenses purchased. There is no limit to the number of installations.)(5) VPS Standard V15L19A product set consisting of VPS Digital Mockup and VPS Manufacturing(6) VPS manufacturing instruction viewerEach client requires a VPS Viewer license (JPY 98,000 per license)