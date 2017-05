OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO, CNI) announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons (TCRC-CTY) to renew the labour contract for approximately 3,000 CN conductors and yard operations employees in Canada.



Details of the agreement are being withheld pending ratification by TCRC members, a process expected to take approximately 60 days.



