

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX, ABX.TO) said that members of the AOMA union at the Veladero mine in San Juan province, Argentina, have ended a work stoppage that began on May 28. The Company has initiated a formal dialogue process with the union leadership to address issues of concern.



We continue to anticipate the resumption of normal leaching activities at Veladero in the second half of June, subject to approval by San Juan regulatory and judicial authorities. Leaching activities at Veladero have been restricted since March 29, after a pipe carrying processing solution at the mine's heap leach facility failed.



