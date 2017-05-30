

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - PPG (PPG) issued statement in response to the decision by the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber: The matter before the Enterprise Chamber was between AkzoNobel and certain shareholders, who have clearly stated that constructive engagement between AkzoNobel and PPG is in the best interests of all stakeholders.



PPG said itremains willing to meet with AkzoNobel regarding a potential combination of the two companies, but without productive engagement, PPG will assess and decide whether or not to pursue an offer for AkzoNobel. PPG will make further announcements if and when it is appropriate.



