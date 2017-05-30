Top 50 Emerging Technologies - Growth Opportunities to Fuel Global Innovation

Multi-billion Dollar Technologies Ready to Energize Industries and Transform the World, Finds Frost & Sullivan's TechVision Team

SINGAPORE, May 30,2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: 11:00 a.m. SGT (+8 GMT), Wednesday, June 7, 2017 LOCATION: Online, with free registration (https://goo.gl/POVCLQ) EXPERT PANELIST: Frost & Sullivan Vice President,Anand S

Top 50 Emerging Technologies is a comprehensive insight of the most promising and disruptive technologies poised to impact our world in the next few years. It highlights and offers strategic guidance and actionable ideas on the hottest 50 technologies that pack maximum potential to fuel global innovation, spawn innovative products and services, and drive commercial growth. While each of the top 50 technologies represents an area of intensified R&D, heightened investments, increased IP activity, and tremendous market potential, the possible convergence of several of these technologies opens up unprecedented opportunities for new revenue models and the next generation of innovative products and solutions.

Highlights of this webinar:

Discover the latest technology trends and how they come together to give rise to futuristic ideas

Explore the challenges that may arise due to the converging technology scenarios

Learn to be a step ahead of the competition by identifying the Companies to Action

Thought leader insights:

"These top 50 technologies are like beacons that will guide the strategic moves of innovation-focused organizations and professionals in the next six to eighteen months. This annual flagship research from the TechVision team is the perfect vade mecum for strategic decisions on investments, market entry and growth," notes Rajiv Kumar, Frost & Sullivan Senior Partner and Global Head of TechVision.

Register:

To attend the briefing, register online at: https://goo.gl/POVCLQ

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact Us:Start the discussion

Contact:

Carrie Low

Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific

D: +603 6204 5910

E: carrie.low@frost.com

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific

D: +65 6890 0926

E: melissa.tan@frost.com